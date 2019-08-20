Cars, trucks and motorcycles, oh my!
The 33rd annual Willows Car and Bike Show rolled to town over the weekend and featured a wide variety of cars from not only Glenn County, but from the surrounding region and as far away as Arizona.
This year’s car show took place Friday and Saturday at Jensen Park in Willows and each year, the event raises money for a scholarship fund for Glenn County students.
Friday’s event included a parade, show and shine, vendors, dignitary awards and more.
“It went really well,” said Colleen Worthington, secretary treasurer of the show. “We were up on car registration and a little bit down on motorcycle registration … and the parade was unbelievable.”
About 134 cars and 25 motorcycles were registered for Saturday’s car show – 72 of which preregistered, Worthington said.
“I think there was a variety of cars and bikes to see this time,” Worthington said. “A unique motorcycle came from Kingman, Arizona. He got longest distance, People’s Choice and Best of Show.”
Bruce Hanson of Kingman, Ariz., earned those awards with his 2012 V8 Twin Turbo Trike.
The Best of Show car, a 1964 Malibu Convertible, was owned by George Nickas of Chico.
The two Best of Show vehicles will be featured on next year’s Willows Car and Bike Show T-shirts.
Friday night’s dignitary winners were selected by the Glenn County sheriff, Willows fire chief, Willows mayor, veterans and scholarship winners.
The awards were given to Toad Parisio of Willows, 1929 Model A Roadster; Dann Jareid, 1977 Chevy C-10 Pickup; Troy Hanson of Princeton, 1938 Willys Coupe; Lester Groves of Gridley, 2007 Heritage; and Randy King of Willows, 1953 Willy F-1.
Premier sponsor awards were given out by L&T Towing, Alsco Geyer/Ace, Safety Tire and Pride Homes and Land.
Those who received awards were Bruce Hanson of Kingman, Ariz., 2012 V8 Turbo Twin Trike; Darrel Parsley of Chico, 1958 Brookwood; Jim Hutson of Willows, 1955 Chevy Erod; and Lester Calvert of Princeton, 1960 El Camino.
Several participants that earned awards came from Colusa County.
Some were Ted Brown of Colusa, who placed second in stock 40-49 with his 1947 Ford two-door sedan; John Daniels of Colusa, who won first in under construction for his 1971 Charger; and Linda Jo Flippo of Colusa, who won second in specialty class for her 1976 HD FLH motorcycle.
Those from Princeton who placed include Troy Hansen, who placed second in stock 00-39 for his 1938 Willys Coupe; Chris Torres who placed second in modified 00-39 with his 1937 Ford Coupe; Glenn Irish who won a car/truck specialty award for best stock with his 1953 Graham Model 73.