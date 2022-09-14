Colusa River Clean Up returns Saturday

Premier Mushrooms Inc. is sending out a call of action to Colusa County residents as they roll up their sleeves and prepare for the ninth annual Colusa River Clean-up event on Saturday.
During the last clean-up event, which was held in 2019, volunteers hauled several loads of materials to the dumpster including pieces of glass, cigarette butts, half of a life preserver, a wooden dresser, speaker covers, a propane tank and several pieces of patio furniture.
“It is important that we have this event this year because our state park has suffered wildfires,” said Felipe Granados, safety coordinator for Premier Mushrooms. “We can contribute to our local state park by cleaning up any waste that can potentially lead to a fire. We may even perhaps plant trees to help replace the ones that got burned during the fires.”
The cleanup takes place at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area just outside of downtown Colusa by the new boat launch.
“We will break up into small groups and divide along the river embankments in Colusa,” said Jennifer Diaz, public relations for Premiere Mushrooms.
Diaz said she expects about 50 people to attend the clean up efforts on Saturday.
Sign in will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a biologist discussion at 9:15 a.m. before the cleanup will get underway from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Following the morning of hard work, a sack lunch featuring sandwiches provided by Daily Habit will be served, said Diaz.
Premier Mushrooms began this river cleanup program in 2011 when the sustainable manager at that time, John Ashbaugh, was looking into many ways the mushroom plant could use sustainable practices.
“At the same time, they were looking at different activities they could do to help promote community activities and it was easy to tag on to California’s Coastal Clean Up projects,” said Diaz.
After the cleanup, Recology takes all of the materials collected during the cleanup and weighs it to be compared with other cleanup data collected throughout the state as part of the Coastal Clean Up projects.
While RSVPs are not needed to attend the cleanup, organizers said they are appreciated. Those that registered in advance will receive a T-shirt to commemorate the event.
Organizers suggest that participants wear closed toed shoes for the event and bring sun protection and water. Water will also be provided during the event, according to Granados.
“Although I do have plastic gloves for everyone, they may want to bring an extra sturdy pair of gloves,” said Diaz.
Sponsors of this year’s clean up include Recology, T&R Restore, River Partners, Daily Habit, the California Coastal Commission and Premier Mushrooms.
For more information or to register, visit www.colusarivercleanup.org.