Colusa River Cleanup collects over one ton of trash

After a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Colusa River Cleanup event returned Sept. 17 with more than 60 community members rolling up their sleeves to clean the area along the Sacramento River in and around the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area.
The volunteers spent a morning sifting through the mile-long stretch of land along the river, cleaning up discarded furniture, cigarette butts, broken glass and other materials left in the area as part of a state-wide effort to clean up community watersheds.
“The event went really well,” said Felipe Granados, safety coordinator for Premier Mushrooms. “We were able to fill up an entire dumpster with trash. We found mostly bottles and cans, cardboard, plastic packaging, lawn chairs, etc. … There was a lot of garbage to clean up.”
Jennifer Diaz, who handles public relations for Premiere Mushrooms, said more than a ton of trash was collected during the cleanup event, and the most unusual item that was discovered was a trophy with a plaque that read “Best Couples Skater 2006.”
This is the ninth year the cleanup has taken place in Colusa, but events such as this have been taking place annually across the state for the past 38 years.
“These types of events are important because we must keep our environment clean to reduce pollution and protect the ecosystem,” said Granados. “This benefits the local community who visit the park or tourists who are passing by. This also benefits the state because we are helping maintain our local state park clean.”
With 60% of the cleanup sites reporting, the California Coastal Commission reported that 27,185 volunteers participated in cleanup efforts across the state.
“Those volunteers picked up 220,861 pounds of trash and an additional 29,702 pounds of recyclable materials, for a total of 250,563 pounds or 125 tons,” read a release issued by the California Coastal Commission.
“I would like to thank all the individuals that came and participated, and I also want to give a thank you to our sponsors that helped with this event,” said Granados.
Sponsors of this year’s cleanup event included Premier Mushrooms, T&R Restore, River Partners, Recology, Daily Habit, Colusa County Gun Owners and the California Coastal Commission.
For more information about the annual cleanup efforts, visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.