A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a handgun from a local sporting goods store.
Officers from the Colusa Police Department were dispatched to Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport in Colusa just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, responding to a report of a robbery.
According to Colusa Police Department Sgt. David Jackson, a black male adult entered the store and attempted to steal some ammunition before he was confronted by employees and left.
“Upon review of the video surveillance, it was discovered that the subject had taken a Glock handgun from a display case,” said Jackson.
Officers conducted an area check and located a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that the suspect was believed to be driving on the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue, just outside of the Colusa city limits, said Jackson.
“ A black male was located near the vehicle and detained,” said Jackson. “After further investigation, he was determined not to be the correct subject.”
The investigation continued and Dejon Tyron Stewart, who resides at the same residence of the first suspect, was later identified as a suspect.
According to Jackson, a search warrant was written and executed on Thursday. Stewart was located at the residence and taken into custody.
Stewart was charged with burglary, grand theft of a firearm, looting and grand theft during a state of emergency and booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jackson said the case is pending further follow up.