Colusa runs school record to 18 straight with win over Live Oak

Prep boys basketball
Colusa 67, Live Oak 56
The winning continued for the Colusa High boys basketball team, capturing its 18th straight win Wednesday at Live Oak in a Sac Valley League contest.
Colusa, which has not lost since Dec. 6, broke its school record at 15 straight victories, according to head coach Brian Davis.
Seth Kalisuch poured in a team-high 25 points for Colusa (18-4, 8-0 SVL), while Landon Humphrey added 21 points. Defensively, Kalisuch collected four of the team’s 11 steals as Colusa put Live Oak away for good with a 24-point third quarter.
Colusa dropped to No. 3 in the MaxPreps Northern Section Division IV computerized rankings and 10th overall in the NSCIF.
MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.