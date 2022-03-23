The 27th annual Comedy Night, presented by the Colusa Rural Firefighters Association, will be held on Saturday and tickets are selling fast.
This year’s event will be held in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa.
The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. A tri-tip and chicken dinner will be available from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. and the show, featuring professional comics including Chris Simpson and headliner Thea Vidale, starts at 8 p.m. No one under 21 is allowed.
A raffle and auction are also part of the festivities.
The event is the association’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will go to a scholarship program as well as other school and community activities.
Tickets cost $40, and can be purchased through a firefighter, at Superior Tires, Reading Oil or by calling 530-458-0239.