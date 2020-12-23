The annual Yuletide Dinner in Colusa will be served on Christmas Day, with modifications, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s feast will be served to-go and can be picked up at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. on Friday.
When picking up a meal, organizers advise people to stay in their cars and look for the orange traffic cones for direction.
For those unable to travel to pick up a meal, Meals on Wheels will be delivering orders countywide from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
To order a meal for curbside pick up or delivery, call Barbra at 301-6132.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339.