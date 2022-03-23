To recognize National Quilt Day, the second annual Quilt Around the Block event was held in Colusa on Saturday.
The event – which was originally organized to provide a family-friendly event for the community while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic – asked participants in Colusa to hang quilts in their yard. Those that registered before the event were included in an event map to provide a map for the self-guided tour of the stitchwork of Colusa residents.
“I was pleased to see so much participation by displaying quilts and touring the town during the event,” said Roberta James, project manager and organizer for the Quilt Around the Block event.
James said organizers counted somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 quilts this year, more than double the estimated 200 that were on display last year.
“Many homes had several quilts on display, and there were homes peppered throughout town that didn’t enter the raffle, so they weren’t on the map but their quilts were on display for the day,” said James.
James said now in their second year, the community continued to be very supportive of the event.
“Many businesses helped us advertise the event in early March, and this year we had an actual committee putting on the event which was a big help!,” said James.
According to James, it was the founder’s vision to make this an annual event as a way to bring positive attention to Colusa, its community, the businesses here and to the quilters and other artists in the area.
“Looking forward, we hope this event will continue to grow, perhaps becoming countywide, or including other artists and makers,” said James. “The concept is really quite simple: put something out in your front yard for the day, and decorate your neighborhood in honor of quilting/fiber arts and the stories they hold. We decorate our home for other holidays, so perhaps this could become a Colusa custom each spring. National Quilt Day is the third Saturday of March.”
In addition to the self-guided tour, a scavenger hunt was held and a quilt donated by Friends Around the Block and quilted by Stephanie Quintana was raffled off.
Lupita Ramirez was the lucky raffle winner and Henry Gross and Patty Danna were the winners of the scavenger hunt.
According to James, visitors from as far as the Bay Area and Stockton came to town for this event.
“I love that it brought people to town, and that we were able to provide such a lovely event for our residents and visitors,” Colusa City Councilmember Denise Conrado said of the event.