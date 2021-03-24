By Lynzie Lowe
llowe@appealdemocrat.com Colusa County Sun-Herald
Organizers of the first of its kind community quilt tour held in Colusa on Saturday said the event far exceeded their expectations.
Roberta James, project manager and organizer for the Quilt Around the Block event, said there were an estimated 200 quilts on display at various locations throughout town as part of the community quilt display tour hosted by Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop.
“The town just came together,” said Carol Lindquist, owner of the Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop. “There were quilts all over town. I am just really proud of Colusa.”
James said she was inspired to host an event like this to provide a family-friendly and socially distanced outing for the community, and modeled it after a friend from the Bay Area that has been putting quilts on her porch during the pandemic.
“Families were out walking around admitting the quilts, pulling their kids in wagons,” said James. “It was really charming.”
According to James, organizers also facilitated a scavenger hunt for attendees, divided into three levels of difficulty – children, leisurely and quilters.
Those that participated in the scavenger hunt were tasked with finding certain features within the many quilts, from finding colors and shapes for children to specific types of stitching for experienced quilters, said James.
“We wanted to have activities for all ages,” said James.
According to James, organizers are planning to make this an annual event that will be held on the third Saturday of March each year to recognize National Quilt Day.