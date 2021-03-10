As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Colusa County, officials from the city of Colusa are looking at the city’s budget to find ways to improve the quality of life for local residents through enhanced recreation programs.
“Being able to, once again, gather in groups makes recreation activities possible and the city
sees potential for rejuvenating civic life through increased recreation,” it was stated in a release issued by the city.
According to the release, the Colusa Recreation Program began to lose funding in 2013 due to budget cuts and was eventually cut down to minimal contract staffing and a handful of programs.
With the pandemic on the downswing, the city believes that they may have the opportunity to refresh its recreational programming and align funding with community priorities. To begin this process and gather input from the community, city officials have created a recreation programs survey.
“We’re looking forward to expanding the recreation program as much as possible,” said City Manager Jesse Cain. “Our goal is to craft a recreation program that is responsive to citizen requests but responsible with tax-payer dollars. We hope that everyone fills out the survey over this next month.”
The surveys are accessible in both English and Spanish online, in person at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, or on the City of Colusa, California Facebook page. Surveys were also sent out to residents with their monthly water bill.
To access the survey online, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EnglishColusaRecPrograms (for English) or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/espanolColusaRecPrograms (for Spanish).
The city hopes these efforts will revive local recreational activities remembered by older generations of Colusa residents.
“I remember swimming and playing soccer in Colusa because of the Parks and Rec programs,” said Mayor Josh Hill. “It was a lot of fun and I hope the next generation gets to build good memories too.”
The survey will remain open through the end of the month and the results will be presented at a City Council meeting in April, according to the release.
For more information, call 458-4941 or email cityhall@cityofcolusa.com.