Colusa Striped Bass Derby returns this weekend

Fishing enthusiasts will be flocking to Colusa this weekend for their chance to win some big money at this year’s Colusa Striped Bass Derby, hosted by the Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association.
NCGASA President James Stone said the derby usually attracts about 225 to 250 people each year, but rising fuel costs and lack of sponsors has driven that number down this year.
Cash and prizes will be awarded to those that place first through fifth in the two-day competition, which will be held April 23-24.
As a targeted slot length event, ruler boards will be issued each morning of the competition at the Colusa State Park and Boat Ramp – 50 Tenth Street, Colusa – prior to the start of competition fishing, and competitors can launch from the boat ramp or Boyd’s Pump in Marysville.
Fishing hours are 5 a.m. until 4 p.m. and weigh-ins will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. both days at the Colusa Sacramento River State Park.
Kids are invited to participate and compete in the festivities.
Registration costs $50 for juniors, $800 for those with current memberships, or $100. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories.
Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $1,000 guide bonus each day, $1,500 first place prize each day and a $2,000 grand champion bonus.
Those that would like to participate need to register online at www.NCGASA.org before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, call Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949, James Stone at 530-923-9440 or JD Richey at 916-952-1554.