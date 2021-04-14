Anglers from far and wide will be flocking to Colusa this weekend for their chance to win some big money at this year’s Colusa Striped Bass Derby, hosted by the Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsman’s Association.
“We are so excited to hold this event in Colusa!,” said NCGASA President James Stone. “We did it in 2019, and had to skip 2020 because of COVID. Everyone is looking forward to competing for the big money this year!”
According to a coordinated release issued by the city of Colusa and NCGASA, cash and prizes will be awarded to those that place first through tenth in the two-day competition, which will be held April 17-18.
As a targeted slot length event, ruler boards will be issued each morning of the competition at the Colusa State Park and Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, prior to the start of competition fishing, it was stated in the release, and competitors can launch from this boat ramp or Boyd’s Pump in Marysville.
Weigh-ins will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. both days at the Colusa Sacramento River State Park, according to the release.
“Kids are invited to participate and compete in the festivities,” it was stated in the release.
Registration costs $60 for juniors, $100 for those with current memberships or $125. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories.
Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $10,000 first place prize.
“The city loves hosting the Colusa Striped Bass Derby,” said Colusa City Mayor Josh Hill. “Since this is a two-day event, we invite everyone to check into a Colusa hotel or eat at one of our great restaurants. We are also offering secure overnight boat parking for anyone staying overnight in Colusa.”
For more information, visit https://www.colusastripedbassderby.com.