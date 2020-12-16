In an effort to encourage residents to shop local this holiday season, the city of Colusa has reformatted their Sip & Stroll event that was canceled last weekend due to the current regional stay-at-home order.
“Businesses have had to get creative in utilizing online promotions to capture as many sales as possible,” said Kristy Levings, Economic Development, Tourism and Communications Director for the city of Colusa. “Our goal is to support those efforts and help them capture as much sales as possible this holiday season.”
Today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, the city will host a live virtual sale on the City of Colusa California Facebook page to allow participating businesses to showcase their products.
According to a release issued by the city, each business will be showing off a handful of products during the virtual sale and viewers will have the opportunity to purchase directly from each business. The virtual sale will begin at 7 p.m. each day.
“Our local businesses and restaurants need our support more than ever this year,” said Mayor Josh Hill. “I encourage everyone to shop and dine locally.”
The city will continue their efforts on Friday, as they host a “Council Delivers” home delivery race to support local restaurants.
Members of the Colusa City Council will begin delivery runs for local restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. The first councilmember to complete five deliveries will be awarded the 2020 Golden Jingle Bells. The delivery kick-off and finish will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Participating restaurants include Don Habaneros, Restaurant on the Range, Roccos Bar & Grill, and Riverbank Pizza.
The city will also be sponsoring lighted luminaries that will line the walking path in Levee Park off of Main Street in downtown Colusa on Saturday to bring a little extra holiday cheer to town this season.
For more information, contact cbic@cityofcolusa.com.