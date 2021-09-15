The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) are now offering the community the opportunity to review the Public Review Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the Colusa Subbasin.
According to a coordinated release issued by the two departments, the GSP is being prepared as a requirement of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, as amended in 2015.
“Your input is very important to us and we look forward to getting your perspectives on this GSP,” read the release.
The Draft GSP can be accessed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3pskjp3p.
Those that would like to submit comments are asked to download the “Colusa Subbasin GSP Input 9.2021” form from the website, which is available as a Microsoft Word document or PDF file format.
“The files introduce a table that allows you to easily enter the following key information so we have certainty about your input,” read the release.
The table includes several categories, including chapter number, section number, page number, line number, figure/table Number (if applicable) and comment.
When providing comments, officials recommend reviewing all applicable text and note each chapter, section, page and line number associated with a comment you’d like to make. Then enter your name and if applicable, an organizational affiliation at the top of your table. Once you have completed all your comments, submission files should be saved with your last name at the end in parentheses.
Those located in the Glenn Groundwater Authority are asked to submit their comment file to Lisa Hunter, program manager for the Glenn Groundwater Authority, by emailing lhunter@countyofglenn.net. Those in the Colusa Groundwater Authority are asked to send their comment file to Mary Fahey, program manager for the Colusa Groundwater Authority, by emailing mfahey@countyofcolusa.com.
“If you don’t affiliate specifically with either the CGA and/or GGA, please send your comments to both Mary and Lisa,” according to the release.
The deadline to submit comments is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4xbn9mn5.