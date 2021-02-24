Applications for the Colusa Subbasin Well Monitoring Pilot Program, which spans portions of Colusa and Glenn counties, are due on Friday.
According to Mary Fahey, Water Resources Division manager for the County of Colusa, this voluntary, non-regulatory program will gather information about groundwater use in the Colusa Subbasin.
“It will provide participants near-real-time access to information on production and groundwater levels at their wells as a way to support their irrigation management,” said Fahey.
According to a press release, growers and landowners interested in participating in the Well Monitoring Pilot Program will work with the authorities to monitor groundwater use and water levels for three years at participating wells starting prior to the 2021 growing season.
Funding is being provided through the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 and the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.
For more information or to access the application, visit https://colusagroundwater.org.