The Colusa County Board of Supervisors voted last week to adopt an ordinance authorizing the county to join the existing Partnership HealthPlan of California Commission.
The commission is a multi-county commission that has created a managed health care plan for Medi-Cal recipients. By joining, it will allow for the implementation of a county organized health system in Colusa County. The commission will negotiate an exclusive contract with the California Department of Health Care Services to authorize the expansion of the commission into Colusa County, according to a staff report.
The expansion is expected to occur around Jan. 1, 2024. The ordinance takes effect 30 days from its adoption on Sept. 28.
Public health order
On Thursday, an order issued by Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Julian Delgado went into effect that rescinded a previous order requiring members of the public to wear facial coverings within indoor public spaces in Colusa County. While the local order has been rescinded, all individuals must continue to follow COVID-19 requirements and guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, including guidance for K-12 schools, childcare programs, and the use of face coverings, according to the order.
“The virus is still active in our community, and we continue to urge personal responsibility to mitigate further transmission,” Delgado said via a county news release. “This includes maintaining basic public health protocols of handwashing, remaining home when sick, and seeking early treatment upon onset of illness.”