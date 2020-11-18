Supervisors for Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo counties approved a memorandum of understanding to create a regional child support agency, according to a news release from Sutter County’s public information officer Chuck Smith.
The counties began exploring the potential of regionalizing the child support programs in January 2019.
“During a time when child support allocations from the state of California have been flat for almost two decades, creating a single child support agency would generate increased efficiencies, cost effectiveness, shared key positions, centralized mail processing, and a consolidated training program,” according to the news release. “With a more strategic use of resources, the agency will be better able to serve its communities’ child support needs and continue to provide a high level of customer support and service delivery.”
“This is a wonderful example of government collaboration,” said Colusa County administrative officer Wendy Tyler. “I am proud to be part of this process.”
The “Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency” will begin operations Jan. 2. Each of the three counties will retain a physical child support location to ensure easy access by customers.
“This is an exciting milestone as we have undertaken a deliberative process including the staff of the three offices, working to design a regional operation that is able to continue to support these three communities,” said Natalie Dillon, director of Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo County Child Support Offices.