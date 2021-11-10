For the second time in 2021, the Colusa High girls volleyball team was beaten in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-14) by University Prep of Redding.
The second loss came in last weekend’s Northern Section Division IV championship hosted by Red Bluff.
Colusa, seeded No. 2, wrapped up the section part of its season at 32-8. U-Prep improved to 37-5 and will host a NorCal regional this week.
Colusa, by virtue of its regular season finish where it surpassed the win total of the 2019 RedHawk team, also earned a NorCal regional home match on Tuesday. Head coach Kim Roper’s team hosted Urban of San Francisco in the opening round. The Blues (14-12) finished fourth in the Bay Counties West League with a 4-6 conference mark.
Urban fell last week in the semifinals of the North Coast section tournament to The Bay School out of San Francisco.
Colusa and Urban have never played each other since at least 2004, according to MaxPreps volleyball archives.
A loss on Tuesday means the season is over for Roper and Colusa, but the team returns half its roster in 2022, including key pieces Karsyn Gwinnup (attacker) and Carly Simmons (attacker).
The last two fall seasons, Colusa has finished a combined 62-24.