The inaugural Colusa Taco Festival originally planned for this weekend has been rescheduled for later this month.
Kristy Levings, economic development, communications and tourism director for Colusa, said organizers are postponing the event to allow for the opportunity to bring in additional entertainment.
The event will now be held on Saturday, July 31, from 4-9 p.m. The festival will be held on Main Street in Colusa between Seventh and Ninth streets and will be free to attend.
For more information about the upcoming Colusa Taco Festival, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.