Colusa 26, Mount Shasta 8
Colusa christened first-year head coach Mikey Badaluco with a double-digit victory Friday night at home, rolling Mount Shasta, 26-8 for its first win in football since 2019.
The RedHawks did not play football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(It) feels good, we got stuff to clean up, but it feels good getting out here to run around and have fun,” Badaluco said.
Colusa (1-0) opened up the scoring with a 14-0 first-quarter lead, thanks to a pair of passing touchdowns from Emanuel Frias to Nick Price. The strikes were good from 50- and 40 yards out.
On the ground, Colusa’s Juan Arreguin pounded home a couple scores from 10- and 12-yards out to put it away its first win in 2021.
Colusa is traveling to Shasta Lake on Friday, Sept. 3 to take on Central Valley.
Athletic Director Eric Lay said the Trinity game was canceled due to surrounding wildfires in the area.
Lay said Colusa is still trying to lock down a junior varsity game this week.
Orland 27, Pierce 13
In the first game at home since April 16 and despite playing without nine players, the Orland football team stuck by its run game to overtake Pierce in the season opener.
The Trojans were down nine players due to either a positive COVID-19 test or COVID-19 exposure, yet they were able to win 27-13 Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
The Orland Fire Department raised an American flag with its ladder over the field while fans packed the stands and cheerleaders along with the marching band played loud in support of the Trojans (1-0).
The last game Orland played was April 23 in Corning in a game shortened due to a power outage. Orland head coach Nick Velazquez said prior to Friday’s game his team is ready to take on what they hope is a full 10-game season.
“It’s incredible. It’s kind of hard to describe. With all the cancellations going on I told our guys, ‘You should be feeling pretty damn grateful because you never know when it’s going to be taken from you,’” Velazquez said. “I told them there’s so much stuff going on outside of football you guys have to stay positive and stick together. We never know when we’re going to play or not play so take advantage. These guys are pumped.”
Velazquez said this year’s offense will still be run-heavy, however, he said quarterback Grant Foster has a strong arm and the passing game would factor in more than in previous years.
Orland’s first quarter consisted of two passes by Foster. The first was a 28-yard pass that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Brayden Schumann to give Orland a 6-0 lead. On the second pass, Foster scrambled in the red zone and threw on the run, but the pass was tipped and intercepted by Pierce’s Kaden Davis and returned to midfield.
“It’s funny because we talk about that play all the time. If no one’s open tuck it and run it,” Velazquez said. “Then he throws it and we’re all going ‘Why?!’ Huge momentum play.”
Halfway through the second quarter, Pierce responded with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. A successful PAT gave the Bears a 7-6 lead.
However, as halftime approached, Thomas Schermer helped Orland retake the lead with a 7-yard touchdown run, the first of two for the senior and brother of former Trojan Jacob Shermer, who played on the 2019 football team and graduated in 2020.
On the next possession for Pierce, Thomas Shermer intercepted the ball and returned it to the Bears’ 33-yard line. A 28-yard pass by Foster set up Orland in field goal range. With three seconds to go until halftime kicker Hector Castillo booted a field goal to increase Orland’s lead to 15-6 at halftime.
Pierce scored first in the second half on a rushing touchdown from five yards away, however, the remainder of the second half was all Orland relying on its rushing attack.
With 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the third quarter Thomas Schermer scored for a second time to increase the Trojans’ lead to 21-6.
For Pierce, Manuel Lopez rushed it 18 times for 121 yards. Iain Kalfsbeek added 74 yards on 10 carries and a score.
For Bears head coach Anthony Tapia he is proud of the way his team hung in to kick off 2021.
“We were hanging in, but they were definitely more physical and some of their players made some big plays, Tapia said.