Colusa teen awarded merit-based scholarship

A Colusa High School senior has been awarded a merit-based scholarship for academic excellence and community involvement.
Olivia Jarrett, of Colusa, is among nine recipients of this year’s Grange Co-op scholarships.
“We understand the importance of continuing education for these young adults,” said Neil Itzen, CEO of Grange Co-op. “By providing these scholarships we are continuing our purpose to help our community achieve more together.”
As part of a partnership with Rouge Co-op’s, Grange Co-op has awarded over $104,000 in scholarships since 2012.
This year $14,000 was distributed to the recipients, each receiving $1,500. Other recipients include Dominic Regli of Ferndale, Ellie Kenagy of Oakland, Ore., Josiah MeMenamy of Yuba City, Kealey Fife of Medford, Ore., Madison Brown of Myrtle Point, Ore., McKenzie Lowry of Mount Shasta and Moriah Michaels of Days Creek, Ore.
Sabine Graetsch of Klamath Falls, Ore., was also awarded the $2,000 Rouge Co-ops scholarship.
According to a release issued by Grange Co-op, awardees must meet all scholarship requirements and exemplify the criteria specified.
“Grange Co-op scholarships strive to recognize and reward those who have the want and passion to pursue a postsecondary education,” read the release. “Grange Co-op congratulates all high school seniors of 2020 and applauds them for their hard work and commitment.”