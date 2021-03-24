Colusa to host ‘March of the Minis’ event

On Saturday, March 27, the City of Colusa will be overrun by Mini Coopers: the small cars with big fans. They often refer to themselves as ‘Miniacs’ and are known to be fervently obsessed with their tiny vehicles.
From Cooper Classics to newer racing stock, the City expects to see a colorful parade of these fun cars show up for its ‘March of the Minis!’ event. To draw Cooper drivers to Colusa, the City is opening up a rare roadway along the Sacramento River Levee staged with fun and games along the way.
Nearby restaurants are creating specialty ‘Mini Menu Items’ to encourage visitors to stop and nosh on local fare. From tiny tacos to specialty burgers, soups, salads and more, guests will have plenty of fun Mini-themed lunch items to enjoy while in Colusa.
“We are so excited to be hosting drivers from all over California” says City Councilmember Denise Conrado. “We are increasing our tourism efforts with events like this one to help spread the word that Colusa is a great place to visit.”
The route starts in the Colusa Sacramento River State Park off of Main Street and opens at 11a.m.
For more information, please visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.