The city of Colusa will host a series of public meetings over the next few weeks to review it’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan and discuss future park improvements.
“With the advent of the Prop 68 Statewide Parks grant fund administered by the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the city of Colusa is looking to make additions and upgrades to parks throughout the city,” read a release issued by the city. “The process will begin with a review of accommodations and upgrades already made, according to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, while gaining clarity on what still needs to be done. In particular, the City’s Levee Park will be undergoing a major planning effort.”
The first installment of these meetings - the Parks, Recreation and Trees Commission Quarterly meeting - was held on Tuesday evening.
Due to currency COVID-19 guidelines, these meetings will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live. For some meetings, there will also be a limited number of seats available in the conference room at City Hall for those that wish to attend in person. Safety protocols – including wearing a mask and social distancing – will be implemented during the in-person meetings.
Recordings of the meetings will also be available to the public afterward at www.cityofcolusa.com.
Upcoming meetings include:
– A Multi-Park Planning meeting will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/96091484948 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
– A Multi-Park Design Review meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 27, starting at 3 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/99182297589 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
– A Levee Park Planning Virtual Introduction meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Nov. 2, starting at 3 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/92114817215 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
– A Levee Park Planning Community Meeting will he held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/99055884091 or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.