Colusa to host taco festival Saturday

Taco lovers rejoice! The city of Colusa is gearing up to host their first ever taco festival on Saturday.
“Tacos are universally liked and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Kristy Levings, economic development, communications and tourism director for the city. “They give us a great opportunity to share a delicious multi-cultural icon in a fun, festival atmosphere.”
The festival will be held on Main Street in Colusa between Seventh and Ninth Streets from 4-9 p.m. The entrance to the festival will be located on Ninth and Main Streets and admission is free.
According to Levings, festivities will include a beer garden, a sangria bar and a kids zone in addition to a selection of food vendors all vying for the title of Grand Champion Taco.
“Visitors should also look for the ‘Hot Sauce Saloon’ in a secret location at the festival,” said Levings. “It’s a very special hot sauce tasting room with sampling available. But fair warning, it contains some of the hottest sauces in Colusa!”
Levings said the taco competition will be judged by a panel of five judges after a blind taste test.
“Prizes include a $1000 grand prize for best overall taco as well as ribbons awarded for the spiciest taco, the taco with the craziest ingredients and the kid favorite taco,” said Levings.
Tacos, along with an assortment of other food, will be available for purchase throughout the event.
Attendees can also take a swing at the many pinatas hanging in the pinata forest or watch our little four-legged friends compete in the Chihuahua races.
“The Chihuahua races will be held from 4:30-5 p.m.,” said Levings. “If you think that your pint sized pooch is ready to race, then bring them to the festival and sign up for a race by 4:30 p.m. They’re going to be so cute!”
Festivities were postponed for two week so organizers could expand the line up, which now features two stages of live music.
“Visitors can find headliners ‘Los Grandes de Tijuana’ – an up and coming Spanish-language band – on the Main Stage playing live after the Taco Champion is announced,” according to Levings. “On the Bachata Beer Garden stage down Eighth street, DJ Angelo Melodic will be spinning both English and Spanish latin-based beats – perfect for dancing!”
Music will also be provided throughout the festival by Spanish radio station 101.7 ‘La GranX,’ who are co-hosting the event. Their leading DJ, “La Llanero,” will be the Master of Ceremonies for the event and live-streaming from the festival as well.
Levings said the response to Colusa’s efforts to host more events has been well received by both residents and city officials.
“I’m so excited for all of our events,” says Colusa City Councilmember Daniel Vaca. “They keep building on one another and we get more people here to discover how great Colusa really is.”
Levings said all of the events hosted by the city are sponsored by donations made to the Colusa Tourism Fund.
“The city has a long history of fundraising for events and we continue that tradition by offering donors a ‘donate once’ option to contribute to the Colusa Tourism Fund which covers multiple events,” said Levings. “Our city is working hard to establish itself as a tourism destination and commercial hotspot in which to do business. We’ve added new housing, new businesses, and are more deeply activating our iconic Downtown along the Sacramento River. We believe that Colusa is headed in a very positive direction and invite visitors and guests to come ‘Discover Colusa!’”
Other events the city has in the works include the Colusa Duck Days and Sportsman Expo Aug. 21-22, a Colusa Float event Sept. 4, the Colusa Classic Car Show on Sept. 11 and a tomato festival on Oct. 9.
For more information about the taco festival, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.