Colusa Unified selects new superintendent

During a special board meeting held last week, the Colusa County Unified School District Board of Trustees selected Rebecca Changus as the finalist for the district’s superintendent position.
According to a release issued by the Board, Changus’ official employment as superintendent is pending contract negotiations with the District and final approval will be determined at the June 21, 2021 Board of Trustees meeting.
Changus will be succeeding outgoing superintendent Jeff Turner, who submitted his resignation to the Board last month.
Changus has been employed by the Colusa Unified School District for 17 years and has served as both a teacher and administrator, most recently as the interim principal at Colusa High School.
“The Board of Trustees feels Ms. Changus’ experience and dedication to the district will make her the ideal leader and liaison to bridge gaps between the district office and school sites,” it was stated in the release.