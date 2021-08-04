Colusa veterans picnic returns

Marine Corps veteran Bill Tanner called the 10th annual Veterans Picnic the best one yet in terms of turnout and participation.
The event, which took place on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa, is a celebration of all the local veterans of every branch.
“(It’s a way) to get the veterans to visit with other veterans and family members,”
Tanner said. “To have a good day out.”
Tanner said it’s co-hosted by Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2441 and the Maxwell American Legion Post 218, and has taken place each year (except 2020) since 2011.
Tanner wanted a safe venue for veterans to be each other once they left the service.
The two posts have teamed up to combine manpower and resources for various events within the Colusa County community for years, Tanner said.
Another event included a veterans car show, which was part of the annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies.
All the proceeds, Tanner said, go into an account to help local veterans transition back into civilian life.
Tanner said next year’s event could be expanded to resemble Marysville’s Veteran Stand Down program where veterans learn about certain resources like medical and dental benefits that they could obtain as a civilian.
Tanner said it would be a process where he and others would work with area veteran resource officers to possibly get it started.