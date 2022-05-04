Colusa'a Local Bounty returns with a twist

To celebrate the many commodities of Colusa County, the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s Local Bounty fundraiser will return on Saturday with several new additions this year.
“Keeping with the old Local Bounty, we will have local restaurants, wineries, and breweries providing ‘tastes’ or ‘bites’ of their food (and) drinks,” said Monica Sankey, executive manager of the Colusa County Farm Bureau. “With everything being shut down for so long, we wanted to change the format and make the event more family-friendly. Farming is family, and we felt the entire family should be able to enjoy the event.”
Previously, the event was only open to those 21 years of age or older. Since the event will now be open to the entire family, Sankey said there will be a kids zone that will include a bounce house with a giant slide, an obstacle course, a pedal tractor race track and miniature golf.
“There will also be cornhole, lawn Jenga, and giant Connect Four games in the bar area along with a soccer pool which is like table pool but on an inflatable table and using soccer balls instead of cue sticks,” said Sankey.
The local band Township will also perform and there will be a local "celebrity" dunk tank featuring Nic Weber as the celebrity farmer, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Farrell, Supervisor Kent Boes, and Undersheriff Mike Bradwell.
“We feel it is important to highlight our local commodities because agriculture is the backbone of our community,” said Sankey. “If we can highlight all the things we grow just in our small county, it may bring more awareness to others who may not understand where their food comes from. It is also important to celebrate and recognize all the hands involved in producing a crop. It takes more than just the farmer to grow our food.”
The festival will take place on the carnival lawn at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, on Saturday from 4-9 p.m.
Tickets cost $60 per person, $100 for a double ticket or $120 for a family of four and can be purchased by calling the Colusa County Farm Bureau or in person at the Farm Bureau office, 520 Market Street, Suite 1, Colusa. Children ages three and under will be admitted for free.
According to Sankey, tickets will also be available at the gate.
“It will be a grand time, and we can't wait to see everyone there,” said Sankey.
Ticket prices include access to all attractions. Drink tickets may be purchased for alcohol or soda but water will be provided for free.
The admission also enters attendees into the door prize drawing but raffle tickets may also be purchased for one of the many other raffle prizes available.
For more information, call 530-458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.