After consulting with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Colusa County Public Health, Colusa County Fairgrounds staff announced this week that the annual Holiday Craft Fair, scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at the Colusa Fairgrounds, has been canceled.
“I wanted to make this announcement in a timely manner for the sake of our vendors who purchase materials to create handcrafted items to fill their booths,” said Laura Ford, CEO of the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
Ford said that due to Colusa County’s purple tier status, which is the most restrictive of the four levels of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” system, the annual craft fair cannot move forward as planned “even with stringent COVID protocols.”
Ford said fairgrounds staff will be reaching out to all vendors with an event application and payment on file this week to begin reimbursements.
“We are looking forward to hosting the 2021 Holiday Craft Fair in a way that we are used to providing,” said Ford. “We, just like the rest of you, want to get back to ‘normal.'"