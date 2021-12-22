The California Water Commission made the decision Wednesday that Sites Reservoir can continue to be eligible for funding through the state’s Proposition 1 Water Storage Investment Program, a news release from the commission said.
The Sites Reservoir water storage project provides needed water for the environment during dry periods, the release said. With this investment into Sites Reservoir, the state has for the first time dedicated water for the environment through surface storage. Environmental water from Sites Reservoir would be managed by state resource agencies to address critical environmental needs, the commission said.
“The Water Commission’s decision is an important milestone for the Sites Reservoir project, for the environment, California farms and families,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, in the release.
Sites Reservoir is intended for the capture of water from the Sacramento River when flows are high and it then stores that water for dry times when flows are lacking.
A draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement is currently available at https://sitesproject.org/environmental-review/.
“While we are pleased with the outcome of the hearing, we are listening to the comments expressed by members of the public and hope to address concerns about the project. We remain committed to working collaboratively with any Californian that shares in the Authority’s mission to improve the state’s reliability and resiliency of water supplies,” said Jerry Brown, executive director of the Sites Project Authority, in the release.