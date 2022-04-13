Several women from Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties were honored for their extraordinary contributions to agriculture and their communities during the 2022 Common Threads North Award ceremony which was held at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico last week.
The annual dinner honored six Northern California women for 2022 in addition to five other women who were selected to receive the award in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All recipients have deep roots in agriculture, and each has demonstrated a history of service to agriculture and her community through volunteerism and philanthropy,” read a release issued by organizers.
The 2022 award recipients from the tri-county area include:
Joyce Bundy of Los Molinos (Tehama County): Bundy was born and raised on a small ranch in Tacoma, Wash., with a horse always within her reach. She trained and showed horses and was fortunate to ride all over the countryside in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1960 she met her love and life partner Burt, who was stationed at McChord Air Force Base. They married in 1962 and eventually returned to California. They bought their home ranch in Los Molinos in 1964. In 1968, another adventure began as they quit their jobs, had their first son and purchased the local feed store. Horses have always been part of Bundy’s life and she immediately became a 4-H horse leader hauling kids and their horses all over to shows. She also spent years volunteering for Little League, school booster clubs, Farm Bureau, and she served as the Tehama County Cattlewomen president and board member. She also served as president of the local Kiwanis Club twice with more dedicated youth activities and more 4-H. She served as a governor-appointment to the Tehama District Fair Board for 13 years and continued servicing her community and youth through the Junior Livestock Committee for over 35 years.
Carolina Burreson of Orland (Glenn County): Burreson is a wife, mother, farmer, business owner, student, and farming advocate. She married her husband Heath, a second-generation farmer, 25 years ago and has been in love with agriculture ever since. Together they grow olives, almonds, and walnuts. What started as a 25-acre olive grove in 1995 has grown into a 700-acre business. Their family was one of the first blueberry growers in the county. They were able to grow, harvest, package successfully, ship their product to local stores, and even ship to China. They are also a part of Moore Creek Apiaries, a 2,000-hive apiary business created in partnership to help serve the growing need for pollination of almond orchards in the area. Burreson has been an active member of the North Valley California Women for Agriculture for over 13 years. She participates in agricultural education events that connect with the public to educate and advocate for agriculture. She also serves as the vice president of the board of directors for the Honeybee Discovery Center and a board member on the California Olive Committee for table olives.
Shiela Etchepare of Colusa (Colusa County): Born and raised in Glenn County, Etchepare is a fourth-generation sheep to dairy farming family member. Faith played a pivotal role in her upbringing where family and service have always been core values. She lives by “service begets service.” She worked with the California Dairy Council bringing the Mobile Dairy Classroom Assembly program to the Colusa schools providing educational materials for the classrooms and a live animal learning experience for students. In a sole effort to continue the Dairy Division at the 44th District County Fair, Etchepare generously sponsors the awards for young dairy show participants. She provides ice cream sandwiches at dairy events to remind people, “Milk: It does a body good.” She has also served as a board member for the Willows Museum and the Glenn County Scholarship Committee for several years.
Honorees of the 2020 Common Threads award included:
Denise Carter of Colusa (Colusa County): Carter is a first-generation farmer in Colusa County. After a successful career with Texaco, Inc., 26 years ago, she joined her husband Ben as a co-owner of Benden Farms, growers of a diversified set of crops including conventional and organic prunes, walnuts, vine seeds, su flowers, dry beans, wheat, alfalfa, and rice. Carter has a vital role in the success of the farming operation as she handles the financial and marketing pieces and assists in the daily activities. It is not uncommon to see her involved in harvesting or operating farm equipment. She is involved in every facet of agriculture: ownership, cultural operations, and policy, and makes time to be involved in other community organizations and support youth activities. She has been a director and second vice president of the Colusa County Farm Bureau, as well as the North Valley Chapter president of California Certified Organic Farmers, and is a director of the Colusa Glenn Subwatershed Program. She is also a graduate of the California Agricultural Leadership Program, Class 38.
Yvonne Koehnen of Glenn (Glenn County): Koehnen grew up on a farm, graduated from Chico State, taught home economics at Anderson High School, then in 1962 she moved eight miles north, to marry Bob Koehnen. He was a partner with his brother and father in a commercial beekeeping operation in Ord Bend in Glenn County. She is very passionate about bees and sharing the importance of bees with the general public. She was secretary for the California Bee Breeders Association for three years. She has been an active member of the California State Beekeepers Association for many years, and in 2006 received the Lifetime Honorary Beekeeping Award. She was chairwoman of the California State Beekeepers Honey Queen Committee for three years. She organized travel, and it was she and her husband, Bob, who transported the California Honey Queen to events all over California, where she educated people about bees and honey. She has also been president for the Ord Bend Women’s Club, leader in Ord Bend 4-H foods and clothing, president and member of the Hamilton City Elementary School Board, and president and member of the Butte Community College Foundation Board.
Other recipients of the 2022 award include Icela Martin of Napa (Napa County), Sheri Roen of Calpine (Sierra County) and Katherine Ziemer of Eureka (Humboldt County).
Other recipients of the 2020 award include Sarah DeForest of Chico (Butte County), Marilyn Holdenried of Kelseyville (Lake County) and Nita Vail of Sacramento (Sacramento County).
Common Threads is an annual award coordinated cooperatively by the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, California Women in Agriculture, the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, Center for Land-Based Learning, nine county farm bureaus, several resource conservation districts, California State University, Chico and the University of California, Davis.
For more information, visit www.commonthreadsnorth.com.