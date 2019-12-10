The Community Christmas Choir will be performing various Christmas concerts around the county during the holiday season. Each show will include a mix of old and new Christmas anthems as well as sing-a-long carols. Following the performance, light refreshments will be served.
All performances are free to the public but donations will be accepted after each concert to assist those in need within the community.
Performances are scheduled for:
- Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Arbuckle United Methodist Church, located at 600 Pendleton St. in Arbuckle.
- Friday, Dec. 13 at the Grimes Community Church, located at 350 Main St. in Grimes.
- Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa.
Each concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact 228-5339.