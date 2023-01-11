The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) Office of the State Fire Marshal has opened a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) map and Colusa County officials are urging residents to provide input.
Wendy Tyler, Colusa County administrative officer, said in addition to regulating fire hazard safety in certain areas, these codes are also used to assist in the development of state building codes.
“These codes can place additional onerous requirements on builders/homeowners within the high and very high fire severity zones, and therefore contribute to escalating construction costs,” said Tyler.
The FHSZ map ranks the State Responsibility Area (SRA) based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire and has been developed by CalFire’s fire scientists and wildfire mitigation experts using a science-based and field-tested model that assigns a hazard score based on the factors that influence fire likelihood and fire behavior.
“Many factors are considered, such as fire history, existing and potential fuel (natural vegetation), predicted flame length, blowing embers, terrain, and typical fire weather for an area,” read a release issued by Colusa County. “These zones fall into the following classifications – moderate, high, and very high.”
According to the most recent FHSZ map, Colusa County has 172,298 acres of land classified as a very high zone, 72,555 acres of land classified as a high zone and 1,767 acres of land classified as a moderate zone. The areas affected are predominantly in the hills west of Williams and Maxwell. These areas have been significantly upgraded in zoning classifications since last classified in 2007.
“The most recent iteration of mapping shows a significant change of designation from moderate into high and very high designation within Colusa County when compared with the mapping/analysis done in 2007,” said Tyler.
CalFire has created a public toolkit on its website which includes new and easy to follow sections, including maps, frequently asked questions, and an automated hotline to contact for specific information to help residents better understand the FHSZ map.
The website can be accessed at www.osfm.fire.ca.gov/FHSZ and the hotline can be reached by calling 530-633-7655.
Written public comments can be submitted through Feb. 3 to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, C/O: FHSZ Comments, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, P.O. Box 944246, Sacramento, CA 94244-2460 or emailed to FHSZcomments@fire.ca.gov.