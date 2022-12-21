The Colusa County Partnership and the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to pursue an application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant and they are conducting a survey to gather community input to design the program.
Chamber officials said in a release, if awarded, the grant will be used to provide technical assistance and training to meet the needs of small businesses within Colusa County.
According to the release, the information provided in the survey will be used to develop the assistance program.
Topics discussed within the survey include issues affecting local businesses.
Chamber officials said the grant application will be submitted in late February 2023 and funding announcements will likely be made in June 2023.
To take the survey, visit https://forms.gle/KMbUJ7s5nBYbWKWW6.
For more information, email info@colusachamber.org.