Another year has nearly passed, another turn on the wheel, seasons come and gone.
It’s a time for reflection, for perspective. We evaluate where we’ve been; we anticipate where we’re going.
We all have stories to tell. We at the paper didn’t have room for everybody, of course, but here we present a cross-section of our communities, and in their personal stories we hope we might find something to touch us all.
Respondents were asked for their names, ages, residences and occupations, then asked to answer, briefly, two questions: What was significant to you in 2019; what are your hopes for 2020?