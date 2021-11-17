Community of Colusa honors local veterans

Colusa City Council member Greg Ponciono said he could not put into words just how to recognize the sacrifice and service of the more than 1,000 Colusa County veterans honored on Thursday during the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
Ponciono said he even turned to the Webster’s Dictionary definition of the word “service” for guidance but these carefully worded entries fell short of what he wanted to convey as he addressed the dozens of people that attended the ceremony.
“They just didn’t seem enough,” said Ponciono. “...We need to let them know that no matter how big or small, how minuscule they thought their service was, it is far greater than we can ever explain.”
The ceremony was centered around the eight tribute walls at the park that are lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of the more than 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
The Colusa VFW has facilitated the memorial wall project since 2011 to recognize all veterans with ties to Colusa County – living and dead – that have served in the armed forces. The first three walls, filled with 360 bricks, went up in October 2014 and since then the project has nearly tripled in size.
“Their service to their country has extended to service to their community, and that is on display today,” said Ponciono.
Colusa VFW’s Dennis Sanders said 39 brinks were added this year and 35 bricks were added in 2020, bringing the total number of veteran memorial bricks up to 1,005.
According to Sanders, a sculpture panel will soon be added to the eighth wall as well.
New this year, the VFW also facilitated a raffle to give away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle donated by the wife of late VFW member Steve Corbin.
“All of the proceeds from the bike raffle will be put towards the park and the Veterans Wall in his name,” said Sanders.
According to Sanders, VFW members have been selling raffle tickets since July and roughly 300 tickets were sold. The Harley-Davidson was on display at the park during the ceremony and, after all the names were read aloud, one lucky winner was chosen to take it home.
Per tradition, the ceremony concluded with a group photo of all veterans in attendance.