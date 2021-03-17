To recognize National Quilt Day, the Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop is hosting a “Quilt around the block - A beautiful day in the neighborhood” event on Saturday.
Residents of Colusa are invited to display quilts on their fences, in their windows or on their front porches as part of a socially distanced community display.
“With everyone participating on this day, we can all enjoy a splendid, free-of-charge quilt display, just by walking through town!,” it was stated in a release issued by Friends Around the Block.
Those that would like to participate in the community quilt tour are asked to contact Friends Around the Block to be added to the quilit map. Participants will also be entered into a raffle.
“Our streets are a perfect outdoor venue for a charming, safe and socially distanced quilt display,” it was stated in the release. “If you don’t have a quilt to display in your neighborhood, we can put you in touch with one of the talented quiltmakers we know. Quiltmakers, this is your chance to show your work and connect with community members who may want to own one of your quilts!”
Friends Around the Block also have a few other special events planned to celebrate National Quilt Day, including a scavenger hunt.
More information and a map of quilt locations can be found at https://www.friendsaroundtheblock.com/its-a-beautiful-day-in-the-neighborhood.htm.
Another quilting event
The Friends Around the Block have also teamed up with the Virgina Yerxa Community Read Day committee to organize a quilting challenge in coordination with the annual day dedicated to reading.
Community members are encouraged to create a quilt inspired by this year’s book selection, “Watership Down,” by Richard Adams.
All entries will be displayed at the shop on Virginia Yerxa Community Read Day, April 24, and anyone that stops in the shop in the following weeks will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite. Votes will be counted at the end of the day on May 1.
“A viewer’s choice will win a prize any quilter would love,” read a statement made by Friends Around the Block.
Interested participants must sign up at the shop and pay a $5 entry fee. Upon registration, participants will receive a special identification number and two free swatches to be used in their quilt design.
“Any amount of the two fabrics may be used, but pieces from each swatch must be apparent in the final quilt,” according to Friends Around the Block.
Quilts need to be finished and submitted, with special ID number visible on the back, no later than April 21 by 5 p.m.
For more information, call 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.