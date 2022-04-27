Community read day festivities kick off Thursday

The roaring 1920s will come to life in Colusa over the next several days, as the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee (VYCRC) hosts its annual community read event April 28-30.
Each year since 2010, the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has chosen a literary work and organized a series of community events based on the piece to promote literacy within Colusa and honor longtime resident Virginia Yerxa, whose long-standing mission was to promote literacy to the community’s youth.
Tomorrow (Thursday) the festivities kick off with a viewing of “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story,” at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market St., Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Told by Sam Waterson, this 72 minute documentary tracks down the mystery millionaire who threw extravagant parties, uncovers new evidence of the location and players, and digs deep to discover the untold story of the real-life Jay Gatsby himself,” read a statement made by VYCRC officials.
On Friday, Rocco’s Bar and Grill will sponsor a “Book Club with a Twist” event in the Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 546 Market St., Colusa, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“The first event of its kind in Colusa, guests will be guided through a series of book discussion prompts, while learning to make and enjoy a cocktail worthy of a Gatsby party,” read a statement made by organizers.
Space is limited, so those that would like to attend need to register online at https://tinyurl.com/mt525a7h.
Period attire is encouraged, but not required.
Saturday will feature a series of Gatsby inspired events, starting with a musical journey back to the 1920s.
Led by Ron Rector, the Pierce High School Jazz Ensemble will greet Virginia Read Day participants with music from the Roaring 20s at the Colusa Community Theater at Colusa Union High School, 745 Tenth St., Colusa, from 9:30-10 a.m.
After the music, The Stagehands will perform one of the most pivotal scenes of the story in “A Glimpse of Gatsby,” featuring a surprise cast of community members, starting at 10 a.m.
Each year, the committee also brings in a scholar whose work relates to that year’s literature, so UC Davis English professor Dr. Matthew Stratton will lead a lecture using notes from the late Dr. Peter Hays.
According to VYCRC officials, Hays was scheduled to deliver this year’s keynote address before his death in late March.
“Dr. Hays was a leading expert in literature of the 1920s, particularly that of Fitzgerald and his counterpart Ernest Hemingway,” read a statement made by organizers.
Event organizers said Stratton’s focus on literary modernism will add depth and additional insight into the lecture notes he will be reading in honor of his colleague.
The lecture will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Colusa Community Theater. Following the lecture, Stratton will lead a question and answer session.
Following the lecture, a walking tour will begin at 11:30 a.m. “Take a tour of the city’s early twentieth century landmarks and compare and contrast Colusa of the 1920s with that of Fitzgerald’s West Egg,” read a statement made by organizers.
The tour will start at Colusa Union High School and end at the Odd Fellows Building on Fifth Street. For those unable to walk, maps will be made available to those driving the tour.
“The short walking tour was designed by the Virginia Read Committee and the City of Colusa’s Heritage Preservation Commission using images and information culled from Jane Foster Carter’s award-winning If the Walls Could Talk, Colusa’s Architectural Heritage, published in 1988,” said organizers.
This local classic is being brought back to print by the Carter family and book designer LK James and copies will be available for purchase later this year for $100. Those interested in obtaining a copy can reserve a book now with a $20 deposit made payable to the city of Colusa, with HPC “Walls” book in the memo line, and mailed to HPC, c/o Jim White, 510 Tenth Street, Colusa, 95932.
The Gatsby inspired festivities will come to a close with an art deco floral design class led by nationally acclaimed flower show judge and arranger Susi Gilllum, of Chico, in Friendship Hall at the Colusa Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 Oak St., Colusa, starting at 2 p.m.
Sponsored by the Garden Club of Colusa County, the class will show the techniques of arranging to help attendees create a wonderful gift to take home.
The Garden Club will provide flowers and greenery for the arrangements but attendees are asked to bring their own containers and any 1920s inspired accessories they would like to add to their creations.
According to a release issued by the Garden Club, Gilllum has been arranging flowers since she was six years old and she loves flowers, teaching and sharing the little tips she has found along the way.
“The best thing for me is seeing the joy in someone’s eyes when they are working on a design,” said Gillum.
The art deco floral design class is open to all interested in attending.
For more information about any of the community read events, visit www.virginiaread.net.