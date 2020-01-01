The Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will be hosting a 2020 Census Region One Training on Jan. 8 in the Colusa Industrial Properties Conference Room, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Everyone counts and being counted brings a voice, representation, and resources to our communities,” read a release issued by the Census 2020 Complete County Committee.
According to the release, the Region One trainings provides organizations and individuals who will be conducting outreach with necessary information and tools to educate, encourage and guide community members in participating in the 2020 Census.
The training will focus on key areas: community outreach and engagement, questionnaire assistance, volunteer training and data collection.
“Be ready to describe how, when and where you plan to support Census 2020 outreach efforts.” read the release.
A free lunch will be served during the meeting.
For more information, contact Donna Dennis at 458-0290.