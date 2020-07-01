In just the last seven days the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Colusa County has more than quadrupled, according to health officials.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were a total of 50 confirmed cases, up from the 11 reported on the afternoon of June 23.
To date, 781 additional tests have been administered and have come back with negative results.
“The County is doing its contract tracing but it does not have any information that the recent cases stemmed from particular gatherings, so it looks like an unknown exposure,” said Elizabeth Kelly, director of the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious disease.
“In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease and their contacts – people who may have been exposed – and working with them to interrupt disease transmission,” read a statement on the CDC website.
According to health officials, there are currently 44 people in isolation, including two people that have been hospitalized. The remaining six have recovered and no deaths have been reported at this time.
Kelly noted that when using the term ‘isolation,’ health officials consider that to refer to persons who are sick with COVID-19 who have been separated from others.
“We also have people who have been separately ‘quarantined,’” said Kelly. “Those are persons who have been exposed to known COVID-19 cases and are restricting movement for a set period of time to see if they become sick.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported that there are 95 individuals in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Colusa County Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Granzella’s Restaurant in Williams, according to a public health notice released on Thursday.
Anyone who visited the restaurant, located at 451 Sixth St. in Williams, on June 22 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the establishment during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked that one contacts their primary medical provider for further directions.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.