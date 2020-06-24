One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Colusa County, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 11.
As of Tuesday, 656 others have been tested and received negative results.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. There are certain exemptions, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2ClPRut.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
“These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs,” read a statement on the CDC website. “Studies and evidence on infection control report that these droplets usually travel around six feet.”
The CDC recommends that people older than two years of age should wear a facial covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain to help limit the spread of the virus.
Those under the age of two and anyone who has had trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance is not required to wear a facial covering.
Elizabeth Kelly, director of the Colusa County Public Health Department, said anyone who believes that they have been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms should get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, abdominal pain,nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, chills, muscle aches and sore throat.
According to the Colusa County Public Health website, it is also recommended that people who may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and avoid in-person contact with other to limit the spread of the virus.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.