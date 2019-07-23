Community members had the opportunity to talk about various issues and hear from a local representative on Monday in Colusa.
Indivisible Colusa hosted a Conversations with Community Leaders session with Congressman John Garamendi on Monday where he spoke a little about his views on what’s going on in Washington, D.C., answered people’s questions, listened to concerns and thanked local Democratic groups for their efforts.
“He thanked us as well as the (Colusa County Democrats) for the energy that we have brought,” said Jennifer Roberts of Indivisible Colusa.
Roberts said some of the main issues brought up included impeachment, tensions with the U.S. and Iran, detention centers at the border and more.
During the meeting, she said some asked about impeachment and if there was a strategy in place. She said Garamendi reminded the group that Robert Mueller, former special counsel, is expected to testify before Congress this week and he predicted that sometime in the fall, Democratic leaders may begin the impeachment inquiry process.
“The national Indivisible organization surveyed its members recently, and 80 percent said that Democrats should start an impeachment investigation,” Roberts said. “Locally, Indivisible Colusa members don’t have a consensus on this question so we haven’t taken a stand.”
She said people were also concerned about the tensions with Iran and what can be done to prevent a war. Roberts said Garamendi had mentioned that there is a general bipartisan agreement that the president should not take the U.S. to war with Iran and that there is language in the National Defense Authorization Act that would prevent funding for U.S. military action against Iran unless Congress gives approval – the bill has yet to be passed.
Another issue that was talked about was the situation at the border.
“We’re extremely concerned about the Trump administration’s ongoing separation of children from their parents along our southern border and the shockingly inhumane conditions at the detention camps,” Roberts said.
She said she asked the congressman about his stance on abortion as well – as she knew he is a defender of women’s rights but was unsure on his stance on the issue.
“I asked him about that and he firmly said he was adamantly pro-choice,” Roberts said.
She said he wrapped up by thanking the group for their energy and encouraged them to stay involved.
“Where we really need to be directing our energy is toward making sure Democrats hold onto the seats in Congress,” Roberts said.
She said the congressman also said he wants to hear from the people in his district – whether it’s through writing or calling his office, whether or not they agree with his views or want to share their concerns.
“They’re listening to our views and our voices are getting to him,” Roberts said. “... It was good to have that affirmation.”
She said Indivisible Colusa meets monthly and usually about every other month they have a speaker.
The next Conversation with Community Leaders session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at El Jalisciense Restaurant in Arbuckle. The guest is set to be Autumn Gonzalez, an activist with the immigrant rights group NorCal Resist, and they plan to talk about how people can help fight immigration injustice, Roberts said.
“Indivisible Colusa’s meetings are free and we love seeing new faces,” Roberts said. “Folks who are curious about the Indivisible movement or just hearing from one of our speakers are welcome to show up.”
For more information on Indivisible Colusa or upcoming events, follow Indivisible Colusa on Facebook, visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org or email info@indivisiblecolusa.org.