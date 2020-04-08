Construction has started on major Colusa highway project

Roadwork has begun on a stretch of a busy Colusa street.
“Motorists can expect intermittent lane and parking restrictions on State Highways 20/45, or Bridge Street, in Colusa because of major construction activity through the fall,” read a release issued by Caltrans.
According to the release, crews began work on Monday to overhaul the roadway along a mile-long stretch of Bridge Street between Market Street and Butte Vista Way.
Nighttime work is scheduled next week for the installation of temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, along the route but most of the work will take place during the daytime hours Monday through Friday.
“Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control,” read the release. “Pedestrians should be alert for sidewalk closures and follow the designated detour routes. Crews will ensure there will be access to local businesses and residences during construction.”
According to the release, the work is part of a $19.5 million roadway rehabilitation and complete streets project that calls for replacing the old pavement, reconstructing the roadway to accommodate 12-foot-wide lanes and two 10-foot wide shoulders, building American with Disabilities Act compliant sideswalks, upgrading drainage facilities and the traffic signal at Sioc Street and establishing new left turn lanes. Teichert Construction of Sacramento is the contractor.