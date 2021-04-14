Every Woman Counts, a nonprofit organization that provides free breast and cervical cancers screenings for those that are uninsured, underinsured or low income, will host a “Cooking with Conner,” virtual cooking class fundraiser to benefit the organization’s Patient Support Program.
The Patient Support Program assists low income individuals living in Butte, Colusa, Glenn or Tehama counties who are in need of breast cancer diagnostics or have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The program assists with expenses related to diagnostics, emotional support and navigating healthcare, as well as ancillary services including transportation, food vouchers and utility payments. Additionally, the program can cover costs for related medical procedures not covered by health insurance, such as bras, prosthetics, wigs and lymphedema garments.
The event, which will be held via Zoom, will take place on Saturday, April 17, starting at 4 p.m.
On the menu – lemon basil orzo with chicken.
The cooking demonstration is free but donations are welcome. For every $10 donated, individuals will be entered into a raffle for prizes.
For more information, call 717-0010 or email pbartley@healthcollaborative.org.