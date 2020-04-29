Despite a global pandemic, farmers need to continue normal routines as we move into growing season and many area farmers are feeling the impacts of the unprecedented public health emergency brought about by COVID-19.
“Ag is the foundation of Colusa County and other surrounding counties,” said Kurt Richter, general manager of Richter AG. “It’s critical we continue to be allowed to work so the residents of this area can remain employed as they work to produce the next years food supply.”
Richter said while they have been fortunate to keep functioning as an essential business, precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure employees stay safe and on the job.
“We have provided all of our workers with COVID-19 specific safety training and made ample sanitizing resources available to them, including various disinfectants, soaps and sanitizers,” said Richter. “We have also installed strict protocols for sick workers which requires them to stay home if they feel any of the symptoms associated with coronavirus.”
Richter said they have also provided employees with documentation that verifies their status as essential workers in case that came into question by law enforcement as they go about their work day.
Other local farmers echoed this response.
“We are making sure our workers are staying farther apart and washing their hands more,” said Donald Norene, a local walnut farmer and owner of Norene Ranches. “When they show up we check in to see if they are experiencing symptoms, but it’s fairly easy to stay away from one another out in the orchard, so we are moving ahead with everything and our regular production cycle.”
Rice production and other crop activities will be ramping up over the next few weeks.
Orchards typically require maintenance year-round, and at this time of year farmers are pruning trees and applying sprays.
“If we can’t get these things done now, it’s not going to bode well for the crop in the upcoming months,” Norene said. “We are currently putting on sprays for the prevention of walnut blight. We’ve also been doing some mowing and some irrigation because this winter was so dry, so we are building up a reservoir of moisture in the soil for later in the year when it will be harder to keep up.”
Greg Hinton, Colusa County agricultural commissioner, said one of the big impacts of the current public health emergency is that the farming industry is in need of personal protective equipment, like masks.
“Supplies are running low because they are in such high demand within the health care field at this time, but N95 masks are still required for certain pesticide applications,” said Hinton.
Hinton suggested that farmers should assess their PPE supplies before use, because PPE is becoming more and more difficult to locate and restock.
“If it doesn’t require a mask during application, you may want to save your supply for the applications that do require protection,” said Hinton.
Crops like peaches are labor intensive. Local farmer Karm Bains said that at this time of year his farm workers would typically be out fertilizing, wiring trees, discing and cultivating the ground.
However, because of the virus he’s been experiencing a worker shortage.
“We are just wrapping up pruning now. It’s never taken us this long to do that,” Bains said.
He said the decision for some workers to stay home is a combination of both the stay-at-home order and genuine concern about the virus.
“To see folks take it seriously, it means a great deal. The last thing we need is for people to be careless about this,” Bains said. “People are taking more precaution than they ever have before. I respect their decision but I’m also somewhat fearful of what the end result will be. Hopefully we are out of this thing sooner rather than later.”
Despite the pandemic, Richter said that the dry weather conditions this spring have allowed his employees to stay on track with their planting schedule, but there is still uncertainty surrounding what the market will look like after harvest.
International markets have been closing their borders due to the COVID-19 situation.
“Concerns about the economy are valid, and fortunately we’ve managed to avoid any economic hardships as an essential business,” said Richter. “If agriculture were no longer classified as an essential business, the impacts on our local economy would be devastating.”