Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency last week following a death in the state attributed to the coronavirus. The step, requesting that the Legislature make up to $20 million available for state government, is meant to help prepare California for the possible spread of the virus.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colusa County and the risk remains low to none, officials say.
At this time, there are also no persons under investigation, said officials.
According to officials from the County Public Health Department, staff are monitoring the situation closely and following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health.
Officials also said the County Public Health Department has been working on Pandemic plans for the last decade.
“We are well prepared to manage any COVID-19 cases,” said officials from the County Public Health Department. “We are in communication with our local medical providers and have identified key contacts in our community partners whom we are also sharing information with. This is a very fluid situation and information from the CDC and CDPH is evolving daily. We continue to monitor and follow the most recent recommendations so we can best address the wellbeing of Colusa County residents.”
The first case of the coronavirus in the United States was announced on Jan. 21. As of Tuesday, the CDC has reported a total 647 cases in 36 states, including 133 positive reported cases in California.
A total of 25 coronavirus related deaths have been reported nationwide, two of which have occurred in Placer and Santa Clara counties.
The CDPH has confirmed 69 positive cases of the coronavirus in California.
Officials in Yolo County reported the first case of confirmed coronavirus on Friday. No cases have been reported in Glenn, Lake, Sutter, Yuba or Butte Counties.
For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=422.
Limiting the spread of germs
The CDC recommends individuals and families follow everyday preventive measures to limit the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19:
- Stay home when you are sick with respiratory disease symptoms.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol.
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your health care provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.