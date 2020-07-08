Colusa County was added to the state’s COVID-19 watchlist on after a rapid increase in positive cases of the virus in the last two weeks.
The County’s Board of Supervisors held a special, closed session meeting on Monday to discuss modifications to county operations as a result of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
“Our numbers jumped very quickly,” said Denise Carter, Colusa County Board of Supervisors chairperson. “Drivers appear to be family and social gatherings.”
Carter said the county began public outreach urging residents to follow state guidelines going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and they continue to push this information on social media in both English and Spanish.
“We are (also) taking active measures at county facilities,” said Carter. “At this point, our case numbers are being monitored by the State and our Public Health Department is in communication with the State to see what assistance they can provide.”
After Monday’s meeting, the Board issued a release outlining these measures.
“County staff have been directed to adhere to federal and state guidelines, orders, directives and statutes regarding COVID-19 in performing work for the County,” read the release. “This includes the wearing of face coverings for all employees. It is requested that members of the public wear face coverings when entering county facilities as well.”
Just hours after the Board of Supervisors meeting was adjourned, Governor Gavin Newsom took to social media asking the newly added counties to close indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms in addition to ceasing all operations at local bars.
While the request was made via social media, the Governor has not issued any official closures of businesses within Colusa County at that time, according to a statement released by the County on Tuesday.
“The State is currently monitoring the County, and things could change, but local business practices are allowed to remain open with State Health Guidance of social distancing, face masks and washing hands accordingly,” read the statement.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County, up from the 50 cases reported last Wednesday. At this time, there are currently 46 people in isolation, including one individual that is hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
Another 170 people are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure, according to health officials. 40 people are reported to have recovered from the virus and 1165 negative test results have been reported within the county.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.