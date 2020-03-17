Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West announced on Tuesday that he has made the recommendation to close all in-person instruction in schools countywide effective today and continuing through Friday, April 17.
“This decision was not made in haste as all district Board Members, Superintendents, and staff recognize the hardship this may cause for many families,” said West. “After the Governor’s announcement last Sunday his guidance regarding ‘social isolation’ for all persons over the age of 65 as well as those with chronic health issues and President Trump’s request to limit gatherings to no larger than ten, the decision became clear. All of us have a duty to protect our staff, as well as the safety and wellness of our students and families.”
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Office of Education, the department has facilitated several meetings with local school districts and has been in contact with Colusa County Public Health to determine how to best support the health of students, staff, and the communities.
West also recommended that the districts notify families with specific details regarding closures, saying school leaders should reassess the situation weekly and make decisions as to whether to curtail or extend the school closures beyond April 20.
“This four-week closure would allow schools the necessary time to assess the needs of their communities and to develop a plan for providing support to students and their families,” read a release issued by the Colusa County Office of Education. “It would also give school leaders an opportunity to plan and prepare for future educational delivery systems for teaching and learning, especially if longer-term closures become necessary.”
For updated information, visit the Colusa County Office of Education website at www.ccoe.net.
Here is a breakdown of the closures:
Pierce Joint Unified School District announced a school closure effect March 17, until further notice.
In the meantime Carol Geyer, superintendent of Pierce Joint Unified School District, said the district is waiting for state guidelines and that decisions have yet to be made.
“We are having our teachers create Google lists we’re hoping to share with parents (soon),” said Geyer.
Geyer said the list will consist of a list of resources.
While schools are closed, Geyer said cleaning crews will be cleaning schools from top to bottom.
For more information, visit pierce.k12.ca.us.
Williams Unified School District announced on their website Monday they will be closing its school effective today (March 18) through Friday, April 17.
The closure includes spring break, April 13-20.
Edgar Lampkin, superintendent of Williams Unified School District, said the board decided to close school. He said while schools are closed they will be sanitized.
For more information, visit williamsusd.net.
Colusa Unified School District announced on their website they will be closed effective immediately and until further notice on Monday evening.
On Thursday, March 26, the Board of Trustees will meet to discuss and re-evaluate to provide further direction the website said.
In the meantime students will have access during the closure.
The food services will be located at George T. Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa, from 7:45-9 a.m..
For more information, visit colusa.k12.ca.us.
Maxwell Unified School District announced they will be closing all of its schools starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20.
“I just wanted to make sure we’re proactive,” said Zach Thurman, superintendent of Maxwell Unified School District.
According to Thurman, students will be given homework packages during the closure. He said they will be utilizing Google Classroom as well.
For students who don’t have internet access, Thurman said they are making sure they will have access during this time. Thurman also said they will check-in with special education students during the closure.
“(Really) make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Thurman.
During the closure, Thurman suggests parents to support their students getting their assignments completed. He said the district office will be open for parents if they have any questions.
For more information, visit maxwell-ca.schoolloop.com.
n According to the Princeton Joint Unified School District website, schools in the district will not have face-to-face classes until April 20.
They anticipate the beginning of lunch distribution on Monday as well as having learning packets ready for pickup.
Both school offices will be available to answer questions during normal hours.
For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.
The Meridian Elementary School District announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, schools will be closed until April 14.
“It is our intent to return to school on Tuesday, April 14,” read a letter from Superintendent Marty Ofenham. “This would only change if the Public Health Department, California State or federal government orders differently.”
According to the letter, spring break will be rescheduled to the week of April 6-13 in an effort to return students to school without further disruption.
“During the closure period, not including spring break, our school's cafeteria and nutrition service will continue to serve student meals,” read the letter. “Students can come to the cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and get a 'grab-and-go' lunch and the next day's breakfast. This will occur each day during the closure.”