On Friday, representatives from the county and the cities of Colusa and Williams held a virtual meeting to develop a collaborative strategy and framework for reopening Colusa County, according to a release issued by county officials last week.
Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt said on Friday that he is not planning to issue an extension on the county shelter-in-place order that is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, although Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order remains in effect until further notice.
“Colusa County and local partners are proactively developing a staggered reopening plan in advance of the Governor lifting the statewide Shelter-in-Place Order,” read the release. “The collaborative effort will be led by the County, with the mission to ‘guide a thoughtful, safe, and measured post COVID-19 economic recovery plan for Colusa County businesses, residents, and stakeholders.’”
Elizabeth Kelly, director of the Colusa County Health and Human Services Department, said there were still just three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county as of Tuesday and 100 negative test results have been reported.
Last week, Burt also issued a release outlining the guidelines that must be followed for church services to be resumed.
“Pursuant to the Governor’s order, vehicles and radio transmitters are considered ‘technology,’ and may use the ‘Drive-In-Service’ concept to hold church services at this time,” read the release issued on Thursday.
In order for drive-in church services to be held, congregates are to remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up at all times, with the exception of trips to the restroom. If a person needs to leave their vehicle while on church premises, they are asked to wear face coverings.
All participants, including service leaders, ushers and volunteers, are required to practice social distancing by maintaining six feet of distance between each person and limit the amount of people on any central stage to under ten people.
“Colusa County’s critical infrastructure, including our local healthcare system, would be crippled by a local COVID-19 outbreak,” read the release. “It is important that we work together to ensure this does not happen. All of these precautions are in place for your safety and the safety of other community members. Please follow guidelines so you can continue to enjoy your worship times.”
Be mindful, however, that the Governor’s Executive Order, which allows people to leave their homes only for necessities such as essential work, food, medications, health care and exercise, still applies to Colusa County.
Updated information about the coronavirus in Colusa County will be posted at www.countyofcolusa.org/99/Public-Health as it becomes available.