Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt issued an order on Friday that extends and expands upon the shelter-in-place directive that has been in effect since March 20.
“The intent of this Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the greatest extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue (and) to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Colusa County to the utmost extent possible,” said Burt.
The expanded order, which will remain in effect until May 8, directs all individuals living within the county to remain at their place of residence except to engage in essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential travel or to operate essential businesses.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit, meaning gathering with anyone other than whom a person lives with, are also prohibited.
All essential businesses and governmental operations are encouraged to stay open but are ordered to cease non-essential operations at physical locations. Essential businesses are encouraged to maximize the number of employees who can work from home and must enforce social distancing requirements at all times.
According to a release issued by the County of Colusa, business operations at county offices will be modified to allow for uninterrupted, ongoing service and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All County buildings have been closed to the public since April 13, but staff continue to work during normal business hours to provide full services.
“This modification in business operations protects County employees and the public, while allowing us to continue to serve the community,” read the County release.
The release said the county will utilize email, telephone, and on-line services when possible due to the building closure, but should an in-person meeting be necessary an appointment can be arranged.
More information on the County office closures and a list of County Department contact information can be found at www.countyofcolusa.com.
The current public health emergency has substantially worsened since the county issued the prior directive, read the release from the health department, with a significant escalation in the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and increasing the strain on health care resources throughout the state.
Elizabeth Kelly, director of the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services, said on Tuesday that there still just three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county and there are no active or pending cases at this time.
According to Kelly, a total of thirty-eight coronavirus tests have been administered and confirmed negative and there have been no coronavirus-related deaths within the county as of Tuesday.
According to the health department release, evidence suggests that the restrictions on mobility and social distancing requirements imposed by the prior directive are slowing the rate of increase in community transmission and confirmed cases, consistent with scientific evidence of the efficacy of similar measures in other parts of the country and throughout the world.
“It is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable, to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed, and to prevent deaths,” said Dr. Burt.
While local law enforcement said they are still hammering out an enforcement strategy at this time, the order said that failure to comply with any of the provisions listed within the order constitutes an imminent threat and mence to public health, constitutes a public nuisance and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.