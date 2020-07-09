Due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, the California Department of Public Health has ordered the closure of various business operations in Colusa County including in-restaurant dining and ceased operations of all bars, effective Thursday.
“We have experienced a significant increase in positive cases over the past couple of weeks, as well as a dramatic increase in the number of individuals quarantined,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Colusa County Director of Health and Human Services and Public Health. “Due to recent family and social gatherings we expect both trends to remain as contact tracing continues.”
According to a release issued by the county on Thursday, there is no verified link between restaurants, bars or any other business operations and the increase in cases.
“Despite that fact, the implementation and execution of local public health protocols, as well as numerous discussions between Colusa County Public Health and CDPH concerning the lack of nexus between positive cases and impacted business sectors, the State has unilaterally moved forward with issuing the Order mandating the closures.”
Colusa County joins a number of other counties required to close indoor operations for restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms. Outdoor operations with modifications, including physical distaning and facial coverings, are still permitted at this time.
All bars, breweries and pubs within these counties have been ordered to cease all operations at this time, both indoor and outdoor, until further notice.
According to the release, the state will be enforcing the order locally and state strike teams are expected in Colusa County beginning Thursday.
“We currently have a total of 98 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19, including 46 active cases in isolation and 52 released from isolation as recovered,” said Kelly. “While we remain at zero deaths, we currently have five COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 175 individuals quarantine as a result of contact tracing.”
The CDPH will re-evaluate overall statewide date in three weeks, read the release, and make a determination on whether to extend the Order at that time.
“The County encourages impacted business owners as well as citizens to use their best judgement and follow State Guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” read the release.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.